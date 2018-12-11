× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.11.18- Day Two of “Sox on the Beach”

Day two has arrived, The daiquiris are flowing and the program is heating up live in Riviera Maya Mexico!

Today on the John Williams Show, President Trump had an intense meeting that took place in the oval office with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talking about avoiding a government shutdown and the protection around the border of our nation. Steph Curry doesn’t believe there was a landing on the moon. A couple Chicago White Sox stop by as the talented shortstop Tim Anderson and first base coach Daryl Boston join the broadcast for open questions and their time at “Sox on the Beach”. Finally, WGN’s very own Patti Vasquez checks in on moderating the mayoral forum tonight at the Copernicus Center! The party is heating up on day two.