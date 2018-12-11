× The history behind the “Bicentennial-by-Button” online exhibit

Dave Hoekstra is joined by Chicago cabbie and author, Claude Walker, to talk about his “Bicentennial-by-Button” online exhibit. With a very impressive political resume including holding the position as former senior writer for Governor Quinn, Claude goes into his political background and what led him to begin collecting buttons as a child.

Claude also shares the history of buttons and the importance they once held during political races; some of the many things to be learned through his exhibit; and how he’s collected over 4,000 political pieces throughout the years.

To view the exhibit, visit: www.claudiowalker.com