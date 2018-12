× The Gifts from “The 12 Days of Christmas” Would Cost You Thousands of Dollars…

From purchasing a single partridge in a pear tree to hiring 10 lords-a-leaping the price of all of the gifts from the song, “The 12 Days of Christmas” can add up quick. Steve Grzanich was curious about the total cost, and thankfully Kelly Phillips Erb (Sr. Editor at Forbes.com) calculated the cost increase from last year along with the total price tag roughly costing $39,000.