The Canterbury Carollers live on the Steve Cochran Show

The Canterbury Carollers were live on the Steve Cochran Show today, filling the airwaves with beautiful, holiday music.  You can see the Canterbury Carollers on New Years Eve at the Steve Cochran New Years Eve Show. You can get ticket to the show HERE. You can see more about the Canterbury Carollers HERE.

