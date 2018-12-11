× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Are your apps tracking your location from your smartphone?

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget talks about a new investigation done by The New York Times that says popular phone apps like The Weather Channel and GasBuddy are tracking users’ locations with extreme detail, collecting specific street addresses and extensive trip profiles. Yikes. They also talk about Apple’s discounted battery replacement program, the biggest tech stories of the year, and more.

