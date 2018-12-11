This Wednesday, March 22, 2017, photo shows the Google Maps app on a smartphone, in New York. Google is enabling users of its digital mapping service to allow their movements to be tracked by friends and family in the latest test of how much privacy people are willing to sacrifice in an era of rampant sharing. The location-monitoring feature will begin rolling out Wednesday in an update to the Google Maps mobile app that’s already on most of the world’s smartphones. It will also be available on personal computers. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Are your apps tracking your location from your smartphone?
This Wednesday, March 22, 2017, photo shows the Google Maps app on a smartphone, in New York. Google is enabling users of its digital mapping service to allow their movements to be tracked by friends and family in the latest test of how much privacy people are willing to sacrifice in an era of rampant sharing. The location-monitoring feature will begin rolling out Wednesday in an update to the Google Maps mobile app that’s already on most of the world’s smartphones. It will also be available on personal computers. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget talks about a new investigation done by The New York Times that says popular phone apps like The Weather Channel and GasBuddy are tracking users’ locations with extreme detail, collecting specific street addresses and extensive trip profiles. Yikes. They also talk about Apple’s discounted battery replacement program, the biggest tech stories of the year, and more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.