× Roe Conn Full Show (12/11/18): President Trump threatens to shutdown the government, Deana Martin defends ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, a TopFive@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Happy Tuesday! It’s another edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes. Today on the show, President Trump threatened to shutdown the government unless there’s funding for his border wall, we have the explosive audio that unfolded between the President and Sen. Chuck Schumer earlier today. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gets you ready for the WGN-TV News. The Chicagoland area has been in a deep freeze the last few days, Tom Skilling tells you whether we will get a warm-up. Deana Martin joins Roe & Anna to explain why ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ is blazing hot on the charts, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!