Dave Hoekstra welcomes adult contemporary and R&B artist, Blake Alexander, into the studio as he shares some of his latest hits! Blake talks about his background in music and how his childhood upbringing has influenced his art; his experience of performing for Tom Dreesen; and much more.

Blake will be performing at Chicago’s Eve of the Eve at Merchandise Mart on December 30th, for more information visit www.highsight.org.