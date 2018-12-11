× Noted pet expert Steve Dale drops by right before the howlidays

Steve Dale is a certified animal behavior specialist who has been a trusted voice in the world of pet health for over 20 years. He is also one of our favorite guests! He joins Bill and Wendy show to talk about his recent trip to India, Delta’s new pet travel policies, PETA’s ‘anti-animal phrases’, the movie ‘Aeris,’ a film about a kitten with FIP, and more.

