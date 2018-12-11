× Jeffrey Cramer on Trump, Inside Out, Planned Parenthood, Fleetwood Mac settlement and much more

BRG Managing Director and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Cramer joins Rich and Tina to chat about the latest developments with President Trump and the Mueller probe.

National Material L.P. Assistant General Counsel and Chicago Lawyer magazine’s “Inside Out” columnist David Susler joins his co-columnist Tina and Rich to talk about the importance of strong leadership among lawyers and in organizations.