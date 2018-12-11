× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 201: Playoffs? Yes, We’re Talking Bears Playoff Matchups

Your mid-week episode of Hoge & Jahns is here as the guys discuss Bryce Callahan’s latest injury and the impact it will have on Vic Fangio’s defense. Other topics include John DeFilippo getting fired in Minnesota and the Bears not knowing where next year’s game against the Raiders is going to be played. It’s also time to start talking playoffs, so which potential Wild Card opponent do you fear the most? And since it’s Packers week, Hoge & Jahns welcome back Mike Heller from The Mike Heller Show in Wisconsin to discuss how much things have changed since they last talked in August. Listen below!