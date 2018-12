It has been ten years since Spike O’Dell said farewell to the morning shift at WGN Radio and literally tossed his earphones into the audience gathered at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. Take a look back at highlights from Spike’s final show, December 12, 2008.

Part 1:



Part 2:



Part 3: