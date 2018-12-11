Exclusive: Billy Corgan and Partner Chloe Mendel in their First Interview Together
Think you know Billy Corgan? Think again. He and his partner, designer and founder ofMaison Atia, Chloe Mendel, talk faux fur, animal activism and the Smashing Pumpkins reunion on this episode of Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano.
Unfathomably, between the two of them, they juggle living in NYC, Chicago and LA, an haute-couture fashion house, a rock band, two dogs, two cats and two babies! Plus, they do an incredible amount of animal activism. And as Billy says, after the birth of his children, his most important work has been saving animals. I love him for this.
Despite their schedules, as you will hear, they are incredibly normal and laid back, with a very funny dynamic between the two of them.
Visit Smashing Pumpkins website for the North American and European Tour Information and visit Maison Atia to visit their faux fur collections and list of events. In fact, for those in Chicago, there is a December 16 Faux Fur event with Santa and your pet at the Virgin Hotels Chicago benefitting a fantastic institution, PAWS Chicago.
