× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 12.11.18: Be careful of what you wish for

What’s the plural form of elephant? It’s elephants, right? That is the question that kicks off today’s bonus hour. Bill and Wendy also discuss Kathie Lee Gifford’s decision to leave the ‘Today’ show, why the principal of an elementary school in Nebraska has banned teachers from using candy canes in the classroom, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.