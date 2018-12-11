‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ is hot on the charts! Deana Martin joins Roe & Anna to explain why.

Posted 7:39 PM, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37PM, December 11, 2018

Deana Martin attends the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award ceremony honoring Billy Crystal at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The controversial Christmas song “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” despite the bans because of its interpretations in the #MeToo era, surged in sales and streaming and continued to draw airplay on the radio. Deana Martin, daughter of Dean Martin joins Roe & Anna to discuss why she thinks the song is a harmless classic.

