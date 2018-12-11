× ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ is hot on the charts! Deana Martin joins Roe & Anna to explain why.

The controversial Christmas song “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” despite the bans because of its interpretations in the #MeToo era, surged in sales and streaming and continued to draw airplay on the radio. Deana Martin, daughter of Dean Martin joins Roe & Anna to discuss why she thinks the song is a harmless classic.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!