× Adam Hoge on The Revitalized Bears Team, Block 37 Chicago Pop-Up, Andy Masur on Harold Banes, CAMEO App is turning heads and Alderman John Arena on Lincoln Yards Project | Full Show (Dec 10th)

Tonight on the show: Adam Hoge joins us to discuss the Revitalized Bears Team. Then, the amazing team from Block 37 Chicago Pop-Up’s (Will, Diandra and Eric) come on air to talk about the benefits they bring to the city through their amazing artwork. And our WGN Radio sports guy, Andy Masur calls us to talk Harold Banes and his historic step into the Hall of Fame. CAMEO App is turning heads with their innovative app which allows you to get personalized messages from celebrities. Steven Galantis (Cameo CEO) joins us to tell us all about it! And finally, Alderman John Arena joing Andrea to give insight into the newly politicized Lincoln Yards Project.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER