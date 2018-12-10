× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/10/18: Braintree Driving Chicago’s B2B Business, Franco’s Ristorante, & The Excuse for Millennial’s Finances…

The Amazon Go stores in Chicago have been here for a a few months now, and Steve Bertrand was able to get a full on review of the three city locations from Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis, but Steve still seems feels skeptical about their business. The crew also recapped other business stories like one of the big B2B Chicago players (Braintree) making moves in the business world, while Frank Ruffolo is expanding the Franco Restaurant Group presence in the city’s dining scene with Franco’s Ristorante, and Ilyce Glink is explaining why millennials are having a tough time buying things (it’s because they don’t have a lot of money).