× WGN Radio Theatre #343: The Phil Harris & Alice Faye Show

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 9, 2018. First and only classic episode of the night is: “The Phil Harris & Alice Faye Show: Christmas Eve Show” Starring: Phil Harris, Alice Faye & Andy Devine; (12-24-50).

