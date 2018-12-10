× Top Five@5 (12/10/18): Gov. Hickenlooper flirts with 2020 run for President, James Comey thinks Trump is in legal jeopardy, Lindsey Buckingham talks about his split from Fleetwood Mac, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, December 10, 2018:

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper tells CNN that he’s closer to making a decision on whether he’s running for President of the United States. Former FBI Director James Comey thinks the President maybe in serious legal jeopardy over the campaign finance violations committed by his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Lindsey Buckingham, formally of mega-group Fleetwood Mac speaks out for the first time since his departure from the band, and more!

