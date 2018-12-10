Top Five@5 (12/10/18): Gov. Hickenlooper flirts with 2020 run for President, James Comey thinks Trump is in legal jeopardy, Lindsey Buckingham talks about his split from Fleetwood Mac, and more…

Posted 7:52 PM, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:48PM, December 10, 2018

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photograph, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper talks about his two terms as the chief executive of Colorado in his office in the State Capitol in Denver. Hickenlooper and his allies are taking new steps toward launching a presidential campaign, including interviews with dozens of potential staffers and hiring a pollster and national fundraiser, according to a person close to the Democrat. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Top Five@5 for Monday, December 10, 2018:

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper tells CNN that he’s closer to making a decision on whether he’s running for President of the United States. Former FBI Director James Comey thinks the President maybe in serious legal jeopardy over the campaign finance violations committed by his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Lindsey Buckingham, formally of mega-group Fleetwood Mac speaks out for the first time since his departure from the band, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!