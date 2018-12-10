LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: TV personality Craig Ferguson speaks onstage at the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
“They’re all your friends when you can’t sleep”: Late night talk show favorites
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: TV personality Craig Ferguson speaks onstage at the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Nick Digilio, listeners and crew run down a list of some of the best talk show hosts – real or fictitious – of all time, and we talk about the lasting influence our favorites have had on the genre.