× They are for real! The Bears hammer the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chicago Bears are flying high after their prime-time win over the Rams Sunday night 15-6. Even more impressive, is that the Bears did not allow the Rams to score a single touchdown! Chicago Bear legend and host of The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz on WGN Radio, Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe and Anna to give his opinion on last night’s win.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!