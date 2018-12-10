They are for real! The Bears hammer the Los Angeles Rams.

Posted 7:36 PM, December 10, 2018

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Chicago Bears are flying high after their prime-time win over the Rams Sunday night 15-6. Even more impressive, is that the Bears did not allow the Rams to score a single touchdown! Chicago Bear legend and host of The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz on WGN Radio, Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe and Anna to give his opinion on last night’s win.

