× The Opening Bell 12/10/18: 2018 Is Behind Us – Businesses Should Be Looking Ahead to Q2

The year is nearly over and 2019 is just around the corner. Steve Grzanich is looking back to review the year and see what we can learn, but Tim Roach (CEO of Lendr) explained why looking ahead to the second quarter should be the focus of a small business instead of looking at the past. Anastasia Staten (Executive Director of The ESA Foundation)then shed some light on the flourishing video game industry that is growing at multi-billion dollar pace that creates an expanding job real for those studying STEM and STEAM fields.