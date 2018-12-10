× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.10.18- Chicago Sports Lights up the Day, The Behind Scenes story of Rod Blagojevich arrest 10 years ago

The John Williams show is live on their Mexico remote “Sox on the Beach”.

On their first-day beachside, Former White Sox Ron Kittle joins the broadcast as they talk White Sox Baseball and a new hall of fame inductee Harold Baines. The Chicago Bears beat up NFL’s best Los Angeles Rams last night and John calls on sports anchor Kevin Powell who covered the game to update us on our Chicago Sports Team. Finally, Patrick Murphy, one of the two FBI investigators joins us in the studio to discuss ” The Day They Came for the Governor”