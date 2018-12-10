× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/9/18): Full Bears vs. Rams Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ huge 15-6 victory over the vaunted Los Angeles Rams. The guys assess a dominant defensive effort and great o-line outing that helped the Monsters overcome a lackluster passing game as Matt Nagy and crew improve to 9-4 atop the NFC North; they host the Packers next week.