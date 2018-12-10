The First Roël to benefit the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Foundation: The Ides of March, Anthony “Spice” Adams, Tom Skilling, Andrew Salgado, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes presents the First Roël to benefit the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Foundation!
Guests include The Ides of March, Tom Skilling, Palatine Mayor/former Chicago Bear Jim Schwantz, Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk, former Chicago Bear/host of ABC’s Great American Baking Show Anthony “Spice” Adams, Steve “Santa Claus” Cochran, musician Andrew Salgado, and the Real Santa Claus! Plus, Walter E. Smithe rolled out the Canarble Wagon with Durty Nellies’ and one lucky guest walked away with the wagon.
