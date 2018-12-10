× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/10/18): Election hijinx in Chicago’s 13th Ward, police drones above the Windy City, and Bill Daley Promises Kasso a Unicorn

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/10/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by election attorney Michael Dorf, who is representing David Krupa -a freshman at DePaul University who is running for 13th Ward Alderman, to talk about some very unusual hijinx in that race involving petitions. Then, former US Commerce Secretary Bill Daley joins Kasso to talk about his promise not to raise property taxes if he becomes Chicago’s next mayor and his family’s relationship with mayoral opponent Jeremiah Joyce Jr.

