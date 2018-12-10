Roe Conn Full Show (12/10/18): Tom Skilling on performing with The Ides of March, Vice Salerno from BetChicago.com on the future of sports betting in Illinois, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, December 10th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on the shooting of a campaign worker who was going door-to-door in Chicago, Associate Editor of Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard breaks down a rough weekend for President Trump, Tom Skilling reminisces about his time on stage with singing backup vocals for The Ides of March, Chicago Bears Hall-of-Famer Ed “OB” O’Bradovich to break down the Bears’ big win over the Rams, the Top Five@5 features Arian Grande having an epiphany, The Ides of March front-man Jim Peterik talks about his big Christmas show, and Vic Salerno from BetChicago.com looks at the weekend’s sports betting activity.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!