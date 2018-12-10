× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures Full Show 12.10.18

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures are in for Bill and Wendy, and they have a plethora of guests on today’s show. First, Justin Kulovsek, VP of Innovation for the Museum of Broadcast Communications, joins the show talk about Schweddy Ball 2018! President and Publisher of Loyola Press, Joe-Lynn Cicciarelli, and photographer Paul Audia drop by to discuss their contributions to Sharing the Wisdom of Time, a collection of stories from Pope Francis. Then, Mayoral candidate and former Chicago police superintendent Garry McCarthy talks about his run for mayor. And to celebrate the 75th birthday of original Chicago deep dish pizza, Pete and Jane bring in April Gavin, Managing Partner of Pizzeria Uno!