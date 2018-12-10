Patrick Murphy: “The Day They Came for the Governor” The story behind the arrest of Rod Blagojevich

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, left, speaks to reporters as his wife, Patti, listens at the federal building in Chicago.A federal judge will decide Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, whether to cut the 14-year prison term given to Blagojevich after he was convicted of corruption, including charges that he tried to exchange an appointment to President Barack Obama's old U.S. Senate seat in exchange for campaign donations. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
John Williams Talks with Former FBI agent Patrick Murphy about”The Day They Came for the Governor” The story behind the arrest of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. Patrick takes you behind the scenes from the arrest 10 years ago this month