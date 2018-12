× Nick D tries to clarify some holiday season tipping etiquette

Nick Digilio unearths a list – from a relative of Emily Post – of some basic guidelines of holiday season tipping for the regular service people in your life like postal workers, drivers, personal trainers, etc. We evaluate the list and callers add in their own ideas as we try and make sense of one of the season’s gray areas.

Plus, Nick’s Dad tells his joke of the week.