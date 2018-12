× Just in time for the holidays: Sharing the Wisdom of Time

There is a new book out by Pope Francis! President and publisher of Loyola Press Joe-Lynn Cicciarelli and world-renowned photographer Paul Audia stopped by to talk to Pete and Jane about their contributions to Pope Francis’ new book, Sharing the Wisdom of Time. Sharing the Wisdom of Time is a collection of personal stories in which grandparents and elders from around the world share from their “reservoirs of wisdom” to inspire and guide.