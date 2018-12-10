× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 200: Bears-Rams Postgame Show

The Bears had a statement win Sunday Night when they beat the conference-leading Los Angeles Rams 15-6. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the defensive struggle live from Soldier Field. They discuss how the Bears contained the high-octane L.A. offense; how both young quarterbacks struggled; and how close the Bears are to clinching a playoff spot. The guys also have postgame sound from the lone touchdown scorer, offensive lineman Bradley Sowell; head coach Matt Nagy; quarterback Mitchell Trubisky; and offensive guard James Daniels, who had a heck of a night against Aaron Donald.

