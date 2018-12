× “Elton Jim” travels and returns with a new method to enjoy his favorite aromas — incense, and he reviews the 2018 Golden Globe nominations

In this 134th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano travels across the Danube River, visits Budapest and comes home with an “incense Santa,” adding a new scent to his home. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, review the list of 2018 Golden Globe nominations.