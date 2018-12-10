× Brian Noonan 12/9/18 | The Play That Goes Wrong, Morton’s The Steakhouse Holiday Specials and more

Brian Noonan returns for another Sunday show with big guests and big fun all morning long!

Anglea Grovey from the hilarious production The Play That Goes Wrong stops by in-studio to talk about the show’s final week in Chicago, the appeal of slapstick comedy and why this is a show you and your family won’t want to miss.

Patrick Hoyle, general manager of Morton’s The Steakhouse stops by with chef Ernie Jr. to rundown their delicious holiday specials including the succulent Côte de Boeuf and stunning holiday cocktail, the Holiday Bliss.

Plus, Bears talk with Mark Carman, weather with Mike Hamernik and Dave Schwan’s “Far Flung Forecast”!