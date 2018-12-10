× B2B – Ep. 64 Port 2016

If you take out all the glamorous wine categories… Binny’s Wine Buyer Bill Newton is responsible for everything else. One of his favorite categories is Port, which is getting extra attention for the release of the 2016 vintage – the first declared Port vintage since 2011. What Port lacks in glamour, it more than makes up for in intensity and ageability. Bill shares a favorite vintage aged Port and talks about this great vintage. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team answers your question about red wine and cold weather.

