× Will J.B. Pritzker keep his word and raise minimum wage?

Rick Pearson talks with the President and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, Rob Karr. Rob and Rick discuss the governor’s pledge to raise minimum wage as to whether Pritzker will keep his word, the best method to implement the change, and the impact the current state of the market place has on the intended increase. Rob also shares an update on how retailers are doing this holiday season and the eagerness among retailers and merchants to work with Pritzker despite any disagreements.