× WGN Radio Theatre #342: Treasury Star Parade, Suspense & Our Miss Brooks

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 8, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Treasury Star Parade: A Modern Day Scrooge” Starring: Lionel Barrymore and Fredric March; (12-25-42). Next we have: “Suspense: Out for Christmas” Starring: Raymond Burr; (12-21-58). For our final episode of the night we have: “Our Miss Brooks: Christmas Clothing Drive” Starring: Eve Arden; (12-17-50).

