Tribune political reporter Bill Ruthhart gives the latest updates on the Chicago Mayoral Race

Rick Pearson is joined in studio by Tribune political reporter Bill Ruthhart, to get the latest on the Mayor’s race in Chicago. Bill explains the technicalities and laws that exist with submitting signatures and the reasons behind Preckwinkle challenging Mendoza. The cost and typical strategy of running a strong and potentially successful campaign is also discussed, along with the significance and importance of candidates being endorsed by the right people and unions.