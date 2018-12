× This is History: Charles Dicken’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ is Published in 1843, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Debuts in 1946, Dr. Seuss introduces TV’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ in 1966

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the history of ‘A Christmas Carol’; ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, featuring excerpts from Dave’s interview with Jimmy Stewart’s daughter Kelly Stewart Hartcourt; and the making of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Dr. Seuss biographer, Judith Morgan.