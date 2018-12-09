× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 12/9/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with J. Ann Selzer, pollster of Selzer & Co., about the new Grinnell College National Poll. She shares some of the findings from the poll including voter attitudes towards the president, immigration, and what it means to be a “real American”. J. Ann also explains specifics of the poll in terms of questions that we asked; common factors and similarities among participants that seemed to play a role in the results; the optimism that exists in the economy; and much more.

Next, Rick talks with the President and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, Rob Karr. Rob and Rick discuss the governor’s pledge to raise minimum wage as to whether Pritzker will keep his word, the best method to implement the change, and the impact the current state of the market place has on the intended increase. Rob also shares an update on how retailers are doing this holiday season and the eagerness among retailers and merchants to work with Pritzker despite any disagreements.

Then, Rick is joined by Tribune political reporter Bill Ruthhart, to get the latest on the Mayor’s race in Chicago. Bill explains the technicalities and laws that exist with submitting signatures and the reasons behind Preckwinkle challenging Mendoza. The cost and typical strategy of running a strong and potentially successful campaign is also discussed, along with the significance and importance of candidates being endorsed by the right people and unions.