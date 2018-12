× The Legendary Carl Reiner: Fill Up on Holiday Cheer with The Dick Van Dyke Show, Now in Living Color on CBS, HBO’s ‘If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast’ on DVD

Comedy legend Carl Reiner returns to WGN’s ‘Dave Plier Show’ to talk about his latest HBO Documentary ‘If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast’ now on DVD, the prime-time return of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ in living color on CBS and his love of radio.