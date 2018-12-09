× The Beat (12/8/18): Earl Bennett has cake, Bears vs. Rams preview & more…

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports: Former Bears WR Earl Bennett sits in and breaks down what it’s going to take to stop Jared Goff and the Rams’ offensive weapons and an Aaron Donald-anchored defensive line, Harry’s got a listener contest in honor of the Army-Navy Game, we revisit the Tarik Cohen/Romantics song parody, Earl and Harry engage in a cake debate, Carm seeks some medical advice, and more.