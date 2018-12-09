× Lady Boss, Kathleen Kenehan Henson Talks Kindness, Getting Out Of The Victim Mentality, Dating Post Divorce, and MORE!

Frank and Kathy were joined in studio to talked with CEO of Agency H5, Kathleen Kenehan Henson to talk about how to get yourself out of the victim mentality and kindness and how a little can go a long way. Listen as Kathleen shares her story and how she has come full circle and has used her past to grow as a human being. Kathleen also talks about what it’s like to get back out on the dating market after going through a divorce and how to know when you’re ready to get back out there. Kathleen also touches on her experience seeing Bono live speaking about his life and the legacy of giving back.