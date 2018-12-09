PHOTO: Aretha Franklin performs during a star-studded double-taping of "Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular," Tuesday, May 17, 2011, in Chicago (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast); Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP); John McCain 2009 Senate Portrait; Burt Reynolds/Smokey & the Bandit, Universal.
In Memoriam: Remembering Those We Lost in 2018: Aretha Franklin, Stan Lee, John McCain, Burt Reynolds, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush, Neil Simon, Roy Clark & More
PHOTO: Aretha Franklin performs during a star-studded double-taping of "Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular," Tuesday, May 17, 2011, in Chicago (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast); Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP); John McCain 2009 Senate Portrait; Burt Reynolds/Smokey & the Bandit, Universal.
Historians Walter Podrazik and Kevin Pokorny join Dave to celebrate ‘Those We Lost’ in 2018 including Aretha Franklin, Stan Mikita, John McCain, Stan Lee, Burt Reynolds, Yvonne Staples, Roy Clark, Neil Simon, Steve Hillenburg and the recent passing of George and Barbara Bush.