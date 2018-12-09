× Given the chance to re-elect the president today, how would you vote?

Rick Pearson speaks with J. Ann Selzer, pollster of Selzer & Co., about the new Grinnell College National Poll. She shares some of the findings from the poll including voter attitudes towards the president, immigration, and what it means to be a “real American”. J. Ann also explains specifics of the poll in terms of questions that we asked; common factors and similarities among participants that seemed to play a role in the results; the optimism that exists in the economy; and much more.