× Frank Fontana & Kathy Hart | Full Show 12/9/18

Kathy is back!!

Frank and Kathy started off this weeks show by opening up the phone lines and talked with listeners about whether or not children should be awarded participation ribbons and whether or not it’s harmful to do that to children in the long run. Next, Frank and Kathy were joined in studio to talk with CEO of Agency H5, Kathleen Kenehan Henson to talk about how to get yourself out of the victim mentality and kindness.

On the latter half of the show Frank and Kathy dug a little deeper into what an eye twitch could really mean and what could be causing it. To close out the show Frank and Kathy were joined with NEWCITY Representative, Suzanne Kopulos, to discuss this season’s hottest gifts for the year now that the holiday shopping season is in full swing and Suzanne also talks about the how NEWCITY is Lincoln Park’s hub for not only urban shopping but also dining and entertainment!

Be sure to tune in next Sunday from 1 – 3pm Central Time on 720 WGN for all the latest shenanigans.