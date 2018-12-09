× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough 12/9/18: Reality TV casting, Oreos, and HDTVs (web-exclusive podcast)

Brian and Cody discuss Oreos, HDTVs, reality TV casting, and using hockey pucks as weapons.

At the beginning of the podcast, Cody makes a shocking discovery: Oreos are NOT vegan. He and Brian discuss why this is earth-shattering news and talk about other dietary preferences.

Then, the guys explain what it’s like having neighbors in the buildings surrounding the new WGN Radio studios. They do some color commentary on the Christmas trees in the nearby buildings, the unreasonably tiny screens on which they’re watching TV and movies, and the habits of the residents they see walking around the most, including the mysterious “Britney.” Speaking of screens, Brian recounts his story of how he moved basically the heaviest HDTV ever.

Did you know MTV’s The Real World had a casting call in Chicago? Cody didn’t! They have a hilarious conversation about the history of The Real World which somehow keeps bringing them back to the year 2001, which is the year apparently every cultural reference they make during this podcast happened. They also talk about WWE’s reality show Tough Enough and the history of WWE Superstar The Miz on reality TV.

Cody gives Brian a quick primer on Reddit and subreddits and other Internet miscellany, then Brian explains the “hockey puck defense,” a new tactic in fighting back against school shooters that he thinks may be the stupidest thing he’s ever heard. Cody brings it back around to the idea that many actions taken by political parties are ultimately counterproductive to accomplishing what they actually want to get done. The TSA comes up, too, which is when the guys decide it’s time to wrap the show!