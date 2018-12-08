× WGN Nightside 12/7/18 | Paul Farahvar and Michael Heidemann talk Double Door memories, celebrity encounters and play “Point/Counterpoint”

Tonight on the WGN Nightside:

Paul Farahvar and Michael Heidemann team up for a night full of great conversation and big laughs!

As the famed Double Door venue leaves Wicker Park for Uptown, Paul and Mike look back on some of their favorite moments in the legendary Chicago spot.

They also take listener calls to see who has the best celebrity encounter with guest comedian Marty DeRosa and Paul and Marty go head to head in “Point/Counterpoint”.