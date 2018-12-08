× The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education, Gallery 37, Music From The Chicago Clarinet Ensemble, WGN TV’s Weekend Break, ‘Witch’ from Writers Theater and ‘What’s That From’?! | Full Show (Dec 7th)

Janice Kohler joins Andrea Darlas on air from the The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education which is a global literacy organization that trains teachers in specialty reading methodologies, arming them with practical tools to teach students in the modern classroom to read. IMSE has worked with some of largest districts in the country on literacy initiatives, including Chicago, New York, Atlanta and Boston public schools. Then, from the Chicago Clarinet Ensemble we welcome the very talented group of Rose Sperrazza, David Tuttle, Jennifer Petkus, Joe Hands, Yaron Benyamini, and Kathy Pirtle. Listen in as they delight our listeners with some classic holiday songs. WGN Radio’s Andy Masur also joins us to talk about his other talent…Photography and the Gallery 37 event happening here in Chicago this weekend. And from the Writer’s Theater production of “Witch” we welcome on Ryan Hallahan who plays The Devil. And finally, it’s another exciting episode of “What’s That From?!” This week the crew takes on…”A Christmas Story”.

