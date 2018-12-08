× The Chicago Clarinet Ensemble Shares In Some Christmas Joy

Tonight on the show, Andrea Darlas welcomes the very talented group of Rose Sperrazza, David Tuttle, Jennifer Petkus, Joe Hands, Yaron Benyamini, and Kathy Pirtle from The Chicago Clarinet Ensemble. Listen in as they delight our listeners with some classic holiday songs.

