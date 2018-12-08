OTL #634: Dometi does great work, Local holiday ugly sweater dance, The Secret History of Dwain Story

WGN Radio newsman Dometi Pongo and a fan of his in a delightful salmon t-shirt.

Mike Stephen learns about the new newsy side gig of WGN Radio’s very own Dometi Pongo, previews a local holiday ugly sweater dance party, and discovers the Secret History of the late Chicago folk artist Dwain Story with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave).  The local music this week is brought to you by Stutter.

