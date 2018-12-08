× OTL #634: Dometi does great work, Local holiday ugly sweater dance, The Secret History of Dwain Story

Mike Stephen learns about the new newsy side gig of WGN Radio’s very own Dometi Pongo, previews a local holiday ugly sweater dance party, and discovers the Secret History of the late Chicago folk artist Dwain Story with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave). The local music this week is brought to you by Stutter.

